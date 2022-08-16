Learning to be better

Legitimate reasons will always exist for staff to move on, but while the market remains so tight, retaining as many of our people as we can and getting the very best out of them is a constant priority for veterinary leaders. The practices that I see being most effective in this endeavour are those adopting some or all of the approaches above – and, in many cases, more besides. The benefit to them is matched by the benefit to their teams and their clients and patients. Could you learn from their success?