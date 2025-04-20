Clients should be provided with clear and easy-to-understand information about how fees are calculated and what it is they are being charged for. Clients, especially those new to the practice, should also be provided with written information on the nature and scope of the practice’s services, including a copy of your terms and conditions. These can be included in the practice welcome pack, and if customers sign up online, ensure that a copy of the terms and conditions are available to download and that they tick a terms and conditions agreement box.