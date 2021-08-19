19 Aug 2021
Mabel rushed into Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service, where surgeons used advanced technique to repair a fractured leg.
X-rays clearly showing the damage sustained to Mabel’s leg and the resulting advanced technique used by clinicians at Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service to repair the injury.
A Labrador retriever puppy whose leg was fractured after it was kicked by a horse is back up and running again after vets performed orthopaedic surgery.
Two-month-old Mabel was rushed to Willows Veterinary Centre and Referral Service in Solihull, where surgeons had her back on her feet within 12 hours.
Orthopaedic surgeon Alexis Bilmont, a European specialist in small animal surgery, took charge of Mabel’s treatment.
Mr Bilmont said: “We used an advanced technique to repair Mabel’s fracture using an implant called an interlocking nail. The technique is called minimally invasive osteosynthesis, which means a fracture repair preserving the soft tissues around the bone.
“This results in faster healing and improved patient comfort. It involves repositioning the bone and placing the implant through very limited skin openings.
“We made two small skin incisions (1.5cm and 2.5cm), rather than one long incision (14cm) that would traditionally have been needed.”
Mr Bilmont added: “Mabel responded really well and recovered very quickly. You can see just how well in a video [below] that captures her walking on her operated limb less than 12 hours after surgery.
“What’s more, when she returned to Willows for her postoperative examination four weeks after surgery, there was complete bone healing and full limb use with absolutely no residual deficits, so she really has made an excellent, fast and full recovery.”