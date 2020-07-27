27 Jul 2020
“As a result of this evaluation process, a management proposal has been made to permanently close the facility...” – management of Langford Vets, Bristol.
Image © Alexia Khruscheva / Adobe Stock
It has been confirmed that Langford Vets Equine Referral Hospital could be facing permanent closure.
Langford Vets Equine Referral Hospital suspended services on 24 April and a statement released by the hospital has confirmed it will not be re-opening.
The statement reads: “Since the suspension of referral services at the equine hospital, there has been a substantial effort in modelling the patient care, financial viability and teaching effectiveness of a number of options for the equine referral hospital.
“As a result of this evaluation process, a management proposal has been made to permanently close the facility and members of the Langford Vets Equine Referral Hospital team have entered into a formal consultation period as of 22 July 2020.”
The statement continued: “This consultation process does not affect the Stables Equine Practice or other areas of Langford Vets, which have felt significantly less impact from COVID-19 and the effects of lockdown.
“The circumstances of COVID-19 has forced some very difficult considerations. Our equine hospital team works extremely hard delivering the outstanding equine veterinary care and an excellent teaching experience of which Langford Vets is proud.”
However, it continued: “Unfortunately, this area of the business is facing a set of circumstances that could not have been predicted.
“Even with prudent management, these effects cannot be mitigated without significant change.”