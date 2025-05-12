12 May 2025
Less than a week to go to the deadline for submissions ahead of the 2026 event in Birmingham.
Hilton Birmingham Metropole hotel.
Organisers of the first major UK veterinary event in 2026 have made a final appeal for veterinary professionals to submit their ideas for sessions.
SPVS has adopted a theme of “evolve, adapt, succeed” for its congress, which takes place at the Hilton Birmingham Metropole from 26 to 27 February.
Submissions, which can be entered on the event’s official website, close on Friday 16 May.
The CPD sessions can range from a 10-minute topic introduction to an hour-long presentation and Q&A or interactive workshop.
The group is calling for session submissions to fall under one of the following aspects of its overarching “thriving in practice” focus – leadership skills, team dynamics, self-development, management, and business development.
Sessions must be new to the UK veterinary market and not have been previously presented at other veterinary events to be considered.
The society said it hopes to “offer a programme of contributors that are drawn from a wide variety of backgrounds and experience.”
Full details on submission requirements can be found at https://spvs-congress.co.uk/spvs-congress-2026-call-to-participate/
The full programme for the 2026 event will be announced in the autumn.