Those days seem long gone since the changes to practice ownership from MRCVS only in 1999 and the arrival of corporate money. Fiercely independent practices are still trying to continue this model, but most have gone to the corporate market because they just can’t attract new partners from their ranks or afford not to take the corporate valuation. We also hear of those prospective wannabe partners leaving their now corporate-owned practice and looking for new opportunities because they don’t want to be employees, and the lure of ownership is still strong.