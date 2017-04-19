360° feedback has been widely used and abused in business. Done well – and with a stated aim of development, as opposed to appraisal – it can be a valuable tool, since any progress plan needs to start with self-awareness (Hogan et al, 2010). The person being appraised should have a say in who the appraisers are, since this increases trust in the results, and they should include people from all areas – co-directors/managers, nurses, reception and other support staff. Having an external coach collate results and provide feedback has been shown to enhance improvement following 360° programmes (Hogan et al, 2010). There needs to be a balance – the natural tendency to focus on weaknesses can lead to neglect of natural strengths and a drift to mediocrity in all spheres. However, too much attention on strengths can lead to them being overplayed, and cause problems, while important failings go unaddressed (Hogan et al, 2010).