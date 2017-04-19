19 Apr
Kay Hamblin and Lindsay Brazil look at how acquiring leadership skills can benefit anyone working in practice, not just those in formal leadership roles.
Leadership may be a current buzzword, but an age-old issue. Laozi, the 6th century BC Chinese anti-authoritarian and founder of Taoism, had a philosophy of leadership that would fit into any modern business manual: “A leader is best when people barely know he exists. When his work is done, his work is fulfilled, they will say ‘we did it ourselves’.”
Over many years, a great deal of research has generated insights into the values, qualities and behavioural styles that make for good leadership, and these have formed the basis for development programmes and executive coaching. Such programmes tend to be quite generic and are often detached from what companies stand for in the eyes of customers – in the veterinary profession’s case, the pet-owning public.
The implicit assumption tends to be changes in values and qualities ultimately translates into high performance. However, when people look back on these programmes, many struggle to find evidence of notable change.
Focus has shifted much more to what a leader does, rather than what type of person he or she is, since this has been shown to have much more of an impact on how effective a leader is (DeRue et al, 2011). The interactions between leaders and their teams are also crucial – leadership is becoming seen to be a two-way process, rather than “top down”. There will still be times when someone has to take decisive control, in an old-fashioned, authoritarian style, or when a failing business needs the intervention of a transformational, charismatic leader. However, research points to more collaborative styles of leadership resulting in more engaged teams and better business outcomes.
This has led to the concept of the “servant leader”, where leaders create conditions so people within the organisation develop to be the best they can be (Christman, 2007). Employees who are consulted and encouraged to take an active part in decisions are more intrinsically motivated and creative, and will put in effort in excess of what is asked of them. Contrast this with an autocratic leader whose team does what it is told because it has to – what happens when the leader is not there to monitor the team and enforce compliance?
A key requirement of a great leader is to initiate change when it’s needed, but it is estimated up to 70% to 80% of change initiatives fail (Kotter, 2007). Why should this be? The reasons are often multiple and complex, but it is natural for people to be suspicious of change, and many will resist it. Consulting with the team and actively involving it in the discussion about why things need to change, and the decisions about the best way forward, has been shown to lead to more successful, sustained change (Choi, 2011).
The first steps in addressing leadership in any business should be to canvass internal opinion on leadership to establish a common understanding of where leadership stands and is falling short. Any sort of leadership development can then follow from this practice-specific leadership audit, rather than trying to use a “one size fits all” leadership programme. The process of involving the employees in a leadership audit not only gives a relevant picture of the business, but also helps with “buy in” and ownership of changes that might be implemented as a result of the audit – the team is engaged in defining what leaders should do. Trust and voluntary cooperation need to be established in what will become a successful leader-follower relationship.
360° feedback has been widely used and abused in business. Done well – and with a stated aim of development, as opposed to appraisal – it can be a valuable tool, since any progress plan needs to start with self-awareness (Hogan et al, 2010). The person being appraised should have a say in who the appraisers are, since this increases trust in the results, and they should include people from all areas – co-directors/managers, nurses, reception and other support staff. Having an external coach collate results and provide feedback has been shown to enhance improvement following 360° programmes (Hogan et al, 2010). There needs to be a balance – the natural tendency to focus on weaknesses can lead to neglect of natural strengths and a drift to mediocrity in all spheres. However, too much attention on strengths can lead to them being overplayed, and cause problems, while important failings go unaddressed (Hogan et al, 2010).
Common areas for leadership development include:
A leadership audit is a great way to start improving leadership in your practice. Getting the right balance between when to step up and when to step back is key to good leadership. Maximising autonomy is a great goal, but, at times, a leader has to step in, take responsibility and make tough decisions. Remember – no single “best” style of leadership for every situation exists. A leader needs to be adaptable and it may be training is required to learn the necessary skills, or you need to recruit to fill the gaps.