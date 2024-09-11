11 Sept 2024
Team at Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists used leeches to improve blood flow in their bid to save the tongue of eight-year-old Summer.
Vets at a Hampshire referral centre used leeches in an attempt to save a dog’s tongue following a freak accident.
Summer – an eight-year-old Labrador retriever – was rushed to Anderson Moores Veterinary Specialists in Winchester after sinew from a bone caused a tourniquet around her tongue, which was left badly swollen and dripping with blood.
To try to save Summer’s tongue, vets applied leeches to the area in a bid to improve the blood flow, but they were ultimately forced to amputate a large section of the tongue.
Hilario Gonzalez Montano, surgical resident at Anderson Moores who dealt with Summer’s case, said: “We used leeches, which keep blood flowing in the damaged area, but after a few days it became clear the tongue would need to be removed.
“We had to remove about 60% of her tongue, but now Summer is back fighting fit and feeling better after her freak accident.
“There are lots of injuries can be caused by bones, although this is definitely one of the more unusual, but we recommend not to give them to your dog just in case.”