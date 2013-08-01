Calculated risks

Practices do have to accept calculated risks. No surgical procedure is risk-free, but essentially practices do it every day – nothing is totally risk-free. It is also worth remembering that often doing nothing and allowing other staff members to resign because their working environment is perhaps intolerable is more risky, legally, than dealing with the one problem member of staff. The good employees may resign and launch a constructive dismissal claim at tribunal as you failed to provide a proper working environment and satisfy the duty of care you owe them. You are then facing lawsuits from good employees and still have the problem employee working for you.