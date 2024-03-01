Two years later, in August 2023, the Employment Relations (Flexible Working) Bill had passed through Parliament to subsequently receive Royal Assent. The act, when it comes into effect on 6 April 2024, will give employees the right to make two requests in any 12-month period, rather than one. They will no longer be required to explain what effect, if any, the change they are requesting would have on the employer and how this might be dealt with. Importantly, the right will apply from day one.