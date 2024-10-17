17 Oct
Park Vet Group with branches across greater Leicester has become first in England to be named a friendly employer by leading charity Endometriosis UK.
Leicestershire-based Park Vet Group has joined a growing list of businesses supporting team members suffering from endometriosis.
The group has been named an Endometriosis Friendly Employer by a leading charity representing people with the condition, Endometriosis UK.
The chronic condition, which causes cells lining the uterus to grow elsewhere in the body, affects an estimated 1.5 million UK women.
Linnaeus-owned Park Vet Group, with four sites across and near Leicester, is the first set of practices in England to join the scheme. Independent Westport Veterinary Clinic, with clinics in and near Edinburgh, became Scotland and the UK’s first veterinary business to gain the friendly employer status in March.
Park’s clinical director Amy Jennings said: “We have been working hard over the past 12 months to further our work on supporting our team members who have periods in feeling able to talk about menstrual health issues at work.
“Becoming part of the Endometriosis Friendly Employer scheme was a natural next step for us as part of this ongoing work.
“We are excited to further expand our health work for those assigned female at birth through this scheme. We are proud of the work we have done so far and will continue to do.”
Endometriosis currently has no cure, affects 1 in 10 women, and Endometriosis UK offers a range of resources to help.
Emma Cox, chief executive of Endometriosis UK, said: “By joining the scheme, employers have made a commitment to creating a supportive working environment and culture for those affected by endometriosis and menstrual health conditions.”