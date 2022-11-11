11 Nov
New initiative is set to be unveiled at the London Vet Show (17 to 18 November) and aims to give secondary school children a taste of life as a vet or VN.
A new initiative that aims to inspire secondary school pupils to consider a career in the veterinary sector is set to be unveiled at the London Vet Show.
Industry groups, academics and educational organisations have joined forces to create the Vet Team in a Box project, which is intended to give young people a taste of life in the professions.
The package will be made available to schools soon after the London Vet Show (17 to 18 November) – and while all schools will be able to access the scheme, officials said those with high numbers of pupils from diverse backgrounds will be prioritised for bookings and extra support.
The project has been headed by academics from the University of Liverpool, with support from the BVA, BVNA, VN Futures, the Widening Participation Vet Schools Network and the HE Unboxed project led by Loughborough University.
Hannah Hodgkiss-Geere, project lead and director of recruitment at the University of Liverpool’s School of Veterinary Science, said the launch of the box was just the first stage of the scheme.
She said: “The degree of collaboration in this project speaks volumes about its importance in igniting interest in future vets and vet nurses at a younger age, and to give support to the people who have direct influence over this.
“We can only select for our future professionals and colleagues from those who apply for the courses. Therefore, starting support as early as possible is critical.”
The scheme, which has also been sponsored by insurance firm ManyPets, offers a practical lesson plan designed in line with national curriculum key stage 3 (years 7 to 9), plus equipment.
By following the plan, which follows a fictional farm scenario, pupils have the chance to examine scientific evidence and carry out diagnostic tests in the same way a vet would.
The project also offers support for teachers to help them advise students who want to pursue a career in the veterinary industry.
BVA president Malcolm Morley urged all professionals to make their local schools aware of the scheme.
He said: “It is so important to demonstrate to young people that they can play an important role in delivering animal welfare, whatever their educational, financial or cultural background.
“This resource is sure to spark an interest in many young minds, and help the vets and vet nurses of the future to take their first steps on this rewarding career path.’’
BVNA president Charlotte Pace added: “This is a great opportunity to engage students in understanding how veterinary medicine impacts the wider world and learn the transferable skills that will help them throughout their life.”
More information is available on the Loughborough University website.