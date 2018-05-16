16 May
Association uses Mental Health Awareness Week to encourage vets to “open up” about well-being and give more support to one another at work.
The BVA wants profession members to reach out to colleagues more, after a survey revealed 77% of vets have experienced concern for a colleague or fellow student’s mental health and well-being.
To mark Mental Health Awareness Week (14 to 20 May), the association and Vetlife are urging colleagues to open up about issues and experiences that may be causing them stress.
BVA president John Fishwick said: “We know veterinary careers can be deeply rewarding, but we also understand the work can be stressful and challenging at times.
“In this sort of high-pressure environment, it’s especially important everyone feels able to reach out about whatever is worrying them or causing them stress.
“Mental Health Awareness Week is an opportunity to remind everyone to reach out to colleagues who may be struggling, to be open about their own difficult experiences and share the tools that help them cope.
“This isn’t just about one week of the year – we hope by opening these conversations we can all play a role in ensuring veterinary work and study environments are supportive and nurturing places.”
Figures released from the BVA’s Voice of the Veterinary Profession survey showed nearly half of the vets surveyed (44%) were unsure whether they would be able to recognise the signs of mental ill health in a colleague.
The BVA is also urging members to post on Twitter and Facebook about their own tips for dealing with stress using the hashtags #wellbeing and #vetlife
In addition, it is signposting to useful resources throughout the week and posting a series of blogs relating to veterinary well-being.
Vetlife helpline manager Rosie Allister said: “We know a number of factors can make it feel difficult for veterinary professionals to ask for help, but when people do, it may be peers who they first speak to – and those supportive workplace relationships can be vital.”
For 24-hour confidential, emotional support, telephone the Vetlife helpline on 0303 040 2551 or visit its website to send an anonymous email.