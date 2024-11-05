5 Nov
Animal Aspirations has celebrated the progress made since its launch five years ago, but warned more still needs to be done.
A student-led organisation which aims to improve veterinary diversity has marked its fifth anniversary with a fresh plea for the sector to commit itself to addressing the issue.
Animal Aspirations has worked with tens of thousands of young people since its launch in 2019 to help encourage more to consider working with animals.
But while dozens of students now work for the organisation, officials say there is still more to do to make the sector truly open to everyone that wants to access it.
Group founder Lavinia Economu said: “I truly think this is one of the best professions to be in and I’d like to see it become more accessible and inclusive to all young people, no matter their background.”
Initially launched at the RVC, Animal Aspirations now has a presence at several universities across the UK and more branches are currently being established.
The group has worked with several major veterinary sector groups on campaigns as well as with the RVC on efforts to improve access to courses for students from underrepresented groups.
Its current president, Lharanya Somasundaram, said: “Like myself, many join the team to find the support and sense of community that was absent in our journey to the veterinary profession.
“It has been incredible to see the impact of our work, how misconceptions that once served as barriers are being challenged, and how young people feel more empowered to pursue their dreams.
“However, there is still much work to be done. The goal is to create such a diverse and inclusive environment that it can sustain itself and the support we provide is the norm.
“This only becomes possible when everyone, regardless of experience, position or background, is committed to championing diversity.
“We should all be thinking about how we can make ourselves and our workplaces more inclusive. With these combined efforts, we get closer to a profession where everyone feels as though they truly belong.”
Visit www.animalaspirations.com for more information about the group’s work.