10 Jan
All of the practice group’s referral hospitals with rotating intern initiatives will participate this year, taking the number of interns to 79.
Applications have opened for the rotating internship programme at Linnaeus, which is expanding after a successful pilot.
Last year seven Linnaeus-owned referral hospitals took part in a centralised internship education programme, with interns accessing a wider range of training, support and clinical research opportunities.
This included professional skills training, well-being support, a career development workshop and one-to-one mentoring.
This year, the number of referral hospitals involved has increased as all 11 Linnaeus-owned hospitals with rotating intern programmes will participate, taking the number of interns from 48 in 2021 to 79 in 2022.
The referral hospitals taking part are:
Interns at Linnaeus are encouraged to publish in a peer-reviewed journal and present at global conferences. Support is available with study design, ethics application, statistical analysis, manuscript preparation and open access publication fees.
Luisa De Risio, clinical research and excellence director at Linnaeus, said: “By introducing a research skills course from February 2022, we are providing consistency, structure and best practice for our rotating internships.
“This not only helps the intern to reach their full potential – their work can also drive innovation and quality care across the veterinary sector.”
Natasha Hetzel, internship and residency manager at Linnaeus, said: “We want to provide the best possible standards and support for our interns, and changes to our rotating internship programme have made a positive impact. One-to-one mentoring, in particular, has created a welcoming space for learning and feedback.
“Providing high-quality training and education enables our interns to access a range of careers across Linnaeus. Combined with the career progression at our referral and primary care practices, the long-term prospects for our interns are really exciting.”
Linnaeus – which is owned by Mars Veterinary Health – has the largest network of specialist-led referral practices in the UK.
Applications for the Linnaeus rotating internship programme are open until 24 January 2022. For further information, visit the Linnaeus website.