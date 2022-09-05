5 Sept 2022
Veterinary professionals can register now for the Feline Fine event, which replaces the planned congress in Hong Kong.
London will now host the International Society of Feline Medicine’s (ISFM’s) final congress of 2022 this autumn.
The Feline Fine event, which takes place at the University of Westminster’s Church House on 26 November, will mark the 10th anniversary of the Cat Friendly Clinic programme and focuses on adopting its principles in practice.
The session replaces the planned congress in Hong Kong, which has been postponed because of ongoing travel restrictions related to coronavirus.
Several leading experts are expected to speak and ISFM head Nathalie Dowgray said: “This has been a really exciting programme to put together. Some cats can be challenging in the veterinary clinic, even when the team has made every effort to be cat friendly.
“We wanted to recognise that and include in our panel discussion real-life scenarios to equip vets and nurses with the tools they need for when things don’t go according to plan.”
The session is open to all veterinary professionals, including nurses and receptionists.
Learning materials from the conference will also be available online until 31 May next year as part of the society’s Virtual Congress.