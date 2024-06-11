11 Jun
Trio from three different disciplines have achieved European Board of Veterinary Specialisation diplomate status after rigorous sets of exams.
Three colleagues from the same referral hospital are celebrating achieving specialist status in different disciplines.
Núria Comas (small animal surgery), Camilla Ferrero (anaesthesia and analgesia) and Iris Heinsoo (internal medicine) all joined Lumbry Park Veterinary Specialists in Hampshire in 2023.
Each has now passed a rigorous set of exams enabling them to achieve European Board of Veterinary Specialisation diplomate status.
Lumbry Park now has four specialists in small animal surgery, five specialist anaesthetists and six internal medicine specialists, who all working closely alongside specialist colleagues in emergency and critical care, diagnostic imaging, oncology, cardiology, dermatology, feline internal medicine, neurology, ophthalmology and physiotherapy.
Speaking for the three, Mrs Ferrero said: “We are all thrilled to have achieved our diplomate status and now, after a well-deserved rest, we look forward to continuing to do what we love and provide the very best care we can for all of the patients that we see.”
Jenny Brown, Lumbry Park’s hospital director, said: “Everyone here is so immensely proud of Núria, Camilla and Iris – it’s a tremendous achievement and a real testament to their hard work and commitment to veterinary excellence.”