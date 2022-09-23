LVS reveals vet sector’s first 30 Under Thirty
Vets across multiple species, veterinary nurses, receptionists, university staff and industry trailblazers recognised by new initiative that aims to bring together tomorrow’s veterinary leaders.
An initiative dedicated to fostering talent in the veterinary industry has today (23 September) unveiled its first alumni.
The Vet Show 30 Under Thirty initiative, founded by the London Vet Show in partnership with Pioneer Veterinary Products, was set up to create and elevate tomorrow’s veterinary leaders by giving them a chance to attend networking events and contribute to industry-wide initiatives.
They will be officially inducted in a ceremony at the London Vet Show on Thursday 17 November at 4pm, before an informal networking event the following day.
‘Brilliant spectrum of careers’
Judges said they were blown away by the quantity and quality of applications.
Charlotte Ellicott, head of marketing and conferences for the vet shows, said: “When we started this initiative, we never dreamed that we would have so many brilliant, diverse candidates – and I think everyone will agree that every individual has achieved so much in their early careers.
“From exceptional receptionists to innovative multi-species vets, to trailblazers in industry, the class of 2022 is truly a brilliant spectrum of careers that you can follow in veterinary.
“I cannot wait until the induction ceremony, which will kick-start a year of networking with this group of remarkable individuals.”
Jill Maddison, professor of general practice at the RVC and one of the judges, added: “It was so uplifting to read about the wonderful achievements of such a diverse range of young vet professionals. The future of the profession is in good hands.”
Strong line-up
Clive Groombridge, managing director of Pioneer Veterinary Products, said: “Being a founding member of the Vet Show 30 Under Thirty means so much to all of us here at Pioneer, as training and education are at the heart of everything we do.
“I have very much enjoyed reading and learning about all the achievements our nominees have accomplished in their careers so far. What a strong set of individuals that challenge our industry to be better – we are very proud of them all.
“Seeing such talented professionals excel so early on in their careers really does highlight the importance of providing a strong support network, and commitment to becoming an innovative and forward-thinking veterinary industry that consistently strives for excellence.”
Vet Show 30 Under Thirty
The class of 2022, in first-name alphabetical order, is:
- Amy Leather, veterinary surgeon at Kings Bounty Equine Practice, Hampshire.
- Ashton Hollwarth, exotic veterinary surgeon and advanced practitioner in zoological medicine at Great Western Exotics, Swindon.
- Charlotte Graham, equine teleradiology manager at VetCT.
- Clare Jones, veterinary nurse at Hale Veterinary Group, Wiltshire.
- David Charles, farm vet at Scarsdale Vets.
- Emily Collins-Wingate, veterinary surgeon (farm) at Westpoint Farm Vets, Winchester.
- Gemma Crowley, wildlife nurse at Estcourt Vets, Wiltshire.
- Georgina Jayne Powers, head veterinary nurse at Medivet Wisbech.
- Holly Sutton, associate veterinary surgeon, chief operating officer at Vetfit, and operations administrator at Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify.
- Honor Rowley, veterinary surgeon at Daleside Vets, Wrexham.
- Imogen Wainwright-Jones, veterinary surgeon at Crossways Veterinary Group, West Sussex.
- Jack Pye, locum veterinary nurse, Norfolk.
- Jade Urquhart-Gilmore, veterinary surgeon at Vets4Pets, trustee at British Veterinary Chronic Illness Support and administrator at Vet Sustain.
- Jaime Kiem, operations manager at British Veterinary Receptionist Association.
- Jamie-Lee Bradley, senior veterinary surgeon at Drumahoe Veterinary Clinic, County Londonderry.
- Janika Patel, locum veterinary surgeon, Leicestershire
- Jessica Surridge, head registered veterinary nurse at Rowan House Vets, Norfolk.
- Kathryn English-Baillie, veterinary surgeon at Market Vets, Devon.
- Kerry Gorham, brand manager at Elanco Animal Health.
- Kiah Hann, veterinary surgeon at Medivet Scunthorpe.
- Maciej Szczepański, clinical manager/founder at Wimba.
- Mahesh Bhatt, locum veterinary surgeon (conservation/wildlife rehabilitation), West Midlands.
- Martin Peters, registered veterinary technician at PDSA Huyton.
- Michelle Farrow, veterinary nurse at the RVC.
- Molly Fiander, veterinary nurse, director of MolyMed Supplies, and director of Managementforlocums.com
- Olivia Bass, teaching associate in clinical and professional skills, University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science.
- Rosie Herrington, veterinary surgeon at VetSouth, New Zealand, and technical specialist consultant at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations/European Commission for the Control of Food-and-Mouth Disease.
- Sherri-Anne Pegg, veterinary surgeon at Spinney Lodge Vets, Northampton.
- Sophie Lo Curto, marketing manager at Colourful CPD.
- Sophie Oliver, fifth-year vet student at the University of Nottingham School of Veterinary Medicine and Science, and BSAVA senior student representative.