13 Jul 2022
London Vet Show initiative aims to bring together tomorrow’s veterinary leaders to gain recognition from their peers and colleagues, and receive an acknowledgment for their early career work.
The London Vet Show (LVS) team has announced an initiative dedicated to fostering talent in the veterinary industry today – Vet Show 30 Under 30.
The initiative, founded in partnership with Pioneer Veterinary Products, aims to bring together tomorrow’s veterinary leaders to gain recognition from their peers and colleagues, and receive an acknowledgment for their early career work.
Anyone working in the veterinary sphere will be encouraged to participate, including practice vets, vet nurses and administration staff, as well as those working within wider animal health including academia, public health, charities, and pharmaceutical industries.
The Vet Show 30 Under 30 cohort of 2022 (known as VS30) will be invited to:
Participants will also receive an official award and be featured in the official VS30 alumni book, as well as an opportunity to participate in Pioneer’s innovation and product development focus group.
Charlotte Ellicott, head of marketing and content for LVS’ shows, said: “All veterinary professionals have had a particularly tough few years, especially those early in their career who have missed out on key milestones.
“This initiative is designed to give them a real boost. Our aim is to create long-term communities of like-minded, passionate people who will use collaboration and share best practices to drive the profession forward.”
Clive Groombridge, managing director for Pioneer Veterinary Products, added: “Pioneer recognise the importance of driving innovation and improving industry standards, and together with the Vet Show team, we are thrilled to be looking for the next 30 under 30 veterinary professionals that will take on this challenge and drive change for the better.”
Judges will be announced soon. All veterinary professionals aged 29 and below (or who have turned 30 in 2022) are encouraged to enter for the chance to participate.
Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by a colleague, peer or friend.