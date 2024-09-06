6 Sept
Clinicians now have until the end of September to share their experiences in a project organisers hope will be the basis for lasting change in the professions.
Veterinary professionals are being urged to “make their voice count” after an online survey of staff experiences in practice was extended.
Hundreds of clinicians have already taken part in the British Vet project, which is part of a broader campaign aimed at inspiring more people to both join and stay in the professions.
The participation deadline has now been extended until the end of this month, following the receipt of more than 350 submissions so far.
Project leader Karen Gardiner said: “It’s an opportunity for every vet and nurse in the UK to make their voice count, to be brave and help shape the future of the profession, for a chance to focus on the things they care about making better.”
Much of the campaign’s other work so far – including a summer camp held in West Lothian last month – has been focused on inspiring young people to consider careers in the veterinary sector.
But Dr Gardiner hopes the survey will provide an evidential basis for change, with plans for a pilot of new systems developed from that data in the pipeline.
She said: “There are 27,000 vets in the UK. We invite, implore and hope that more will find a few minutes to complete the survey because it’s by working together that makes the difference.”
The British Vet survey remains open until 30 September.