10 Jul 2020
Following the news that, despite attempts to salvage its future, the trust has lost its battle for survival, an AHT clinician has claimed more could have been done to save the charity.
Management failings contributed to the demise of the AHT according to a vet who has lost her job following its closure.
More than 250 people also stand to lose their jobs after confirmation that, despite attempts to salvage its future, the AHT has lost its battle for survival.
Trustees revealed in March that the AHT faced closure due to a lack of funding before outlining a survival plan that involved closing its equine and small animal referral hospitals to focus on its pioneering research work.
But it appears the funding gap proved too wide to bridge and it has now been confirmed that the AHT – which celebrated its 75th birthday in 2017 – will close its doors for good.
Following the news, an AHT clinician – who has asked to remain anonymous having worked at the trust for several years – has claimed more could have been done to save a charity, which, until 2016, boasted the Queen as its chief patron.
She said: “I cannot disregard the failures of those involved in the AHT’s management and hope they reflect on this with regard to the subsequent impact on their staff and the important work that was undertaken for the veterinary sector as a whole.
“Failure to respond adequately or promptly enough in recent years, and in order to be innovative and competitive, has no doubt largely contributed to their failure to secure a future for the AHT now.”
The AHT clinician added: “The AHT held a unique position within our veterinary community. With that now gone, what are the consequences? Perhaps we all need to reflect on what lessons can be learned.
“I can only hope that our larger corporate entities also step up to the plate to support what has been lost.”
The news has been met by sadness across the veterinary profession – especially within the equine world, where the trust led the way when it came to the surveillance of a number of infectious diseases.