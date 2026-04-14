Model appropriate vulnerability

The instinct to project certainty during turbulent times is understandable – but counterproductive. Brené Brown’s research demonstrates that leaders who acknowledge what they don’t know build significantly more trust than those who perform confidence they don’t have5. The key word is appropriate: this is not about sharing every anxiety with your team. It is about being willing to say, when it is true: “I don’t have all the answers yet. Here is what I do know, and here is how we’ll work through the rest together.”