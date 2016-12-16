Ask the employee for reasons for their absences (and offer a level of support if appropriate to do so).

Remain alive to issues relating to mental health, which are not always as obvious to identify or as easily explained by employees as poor attendance resulting from physical symptoms.

Find out whether they have any perceived or actual barriers preventing them from returning to work (including whether any absences are triggered through issues within the workplace), and how these could possibly be addressed and whether reasonable adjustments can be made.

Take the opportunity to outline your expectations for their ongoing employment.

Allow time for the employee to show an improvement on their pattern of attendance.

If, after the informal meeting and consideration of all the facts, you conclude the absences do not relate to a genuine health condition or the employee fails to give an explanation for his or her continuing absences, you may need to consider whether a disciplinary procedure on the grounds of misconduct needs to be initiated, in which case the ACAS Code of Practice will apply. You will need to provide the employee with written reasons for holding a disciplinary meeting, with sufficient information on the unauthorised absences, and detail the possible consequences of the meeting. The employee will have a legal right to be accompanied by a fellow colleague or trade union official at any disciplinary meetings you may hold.