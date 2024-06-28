28 Jun
Staff have been informed of Chris Cools’ departure as the chairperson praised his “tremendous contribution” to the company’s development.
A major veterinary care provider is beginning the search for a new boss following the departure of its chief executive.
Tributes have been paid to Chris Cools, who has stepped down from his role with Medivet after almost two-and-a-half years with the company.
The news of his departure emerged this afternoon (28 June), following an announcement to staff that hailed his contribution to the firm’s “transformation journey”.
Board chairperson Allan Leighton paid tribute to Mr Cools for his leadership through “a significant period of investment and reinvigoration” for the business.
He added: “Through his unwavering personal commitment to make Medivet a better business for us all, Chris has made a tremendous contribution, successfully transitioning the business from founder ownership to a professional organisation.
“Chris has overseen the expansion of the group in the UK and Europe, led significant investment in our clinics and technology, championed excellence in clinical standards, and orchestrated a full launch of the Medivet proposition for our people.”
Mr Leighton continued: “We are going to recruit a new CEO who will build on the strong foundations already in place and will be someone who is passionate about supporting our clinical colleagues across UK and Europe in delivering exceptional care to our clients, animals and each other.”
Mr Leighton himself will serve as interim executive chairperson until a new chief executive is appointed, while chief operating officer Andy Creswell will head the company’s UK operations.