6 Jun
Almost 100 members of the company’s graduate development programme attended the two-day gala event, which features a broad range of CPD, as well as fun social and sporting events.
The inaugural event was held at Mill Farm Sports Village in Preston and was attended by members of the company’s graduate development programme
A total of 22 different sessions were held, including an ear cytology practical, electrosurgery demonstration, osteoarthritis seminars, dermatology, dealing with complaints and how to interpret data.
StreetVet, Vetlife and Vet Empowered also joined the gala to introduce the graduates to the valuable work that they do within the profession.
Organised by graduate support mentors Vicky King and Karen Cook, the event was opened by Chris Cools, chief executive of Medivet, and Rhian Littlehales, head of early careers.
Dr Littlehales said: “We wanted the vets on the Medivet graduate development programme to feel part of a community, which all starts with relationship building and getting to know their peers from across the company and colleagues from the wider teams.
“Community is also enhanced by sharing of knowledge, which we have provided through some exceptional CPD, and of course, nothing helps build communities like amazing social events.”
At the end of the first day, a charity football match saw Medivet support centre take on the graduate vets, who romped home with a 5-1 win.
The charity football session, plus the raffle, raised more than £500 for three charities: Medivet Save the Rhino, Vetlife and StreetVet.