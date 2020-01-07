7 Jan
VBJ familiarises readers with the association's history, membership and key activities, as well as its outgoing and incoming presidents.
A ROYAL (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies graduate, Cat worked in mixed practice, small animal practice and in industry roles with Virbac and Bayer Animal Health before becoming veterinary talent manager at the Pets at Home Vet Group.
She is a trustee for Support Adoption for Pets and a trustee for SPVS Educational Trust. She is also a member of the working tribe for Vets: Stay, Go, Diversify and a member of BVA policy groups. Cat has been involved with SPVS for 10 years and is its congress lead.
ANNA GRADUATED from the University of Liverpool in 1987, then received an MSc in nature conservation in 1989 from University College London. She was partner in a mixed practice from 1990-2013 and the partner/director of a small animal practice until its recent sale.
Anna is a past-SPVS public relations officer, and ongoing SPVS practice standards representative. Her interests include environmental sustainability within the veterinary sphere, practice standards, and equality and diversity.
SPVS Ltd (www.spvs.org.uk) can trace its origins back to 1933, to a time when it was called the Veterinary Practitioners’ League. Later, it became the first major division of the now BVA.
During the following 20 years, the organisation championed the rights of the practitioner, gaining membership across the profession.
When SPVS was formed, the business leaders were, in the main, veterinary surgeons. But rapid changes within the veterinary profession has led to a wealth of diversity among the professionals who run and/or own practices. These members demonstrate a new range of needs and interests, providing SPVS with the opportunity to continually evaluate how it provides effective and respected member benefits. Supporting members in embedding responsible leadership values forms the essence of its current strategic plan.
SPVS full membership is available and suited to any professional in, or aspiring to be in, a veterinary leadership role and brings many benefits to its members.
Benefits include:
