VBJ familiarises readers with the association's history, membership and key activities, as well as its outgoing and incoming presidents.
AS CO-FOUNDER of Ayrton Veterinary Hospital, Gillian was one of the first RVNs in the UK to own a veterinary practice. Gillian was part of the design team and co-project-managed the build. Initial training as an RVN at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, Edinburgh, was followed by a head VN position in Middlesex and subsequent roles including key account manager (wholesale, vet schools) lecturer and internal verifier.
As centre manager for The College of Animal Welfare (CAW) in 2000, she was involved as deputy programme leader in the setting up of Scotland’s first BSc(Hons) degree in veterinary nursing, a collaboration between CAW, Napier and Edinburgh universities.
BEFORE ENTERING the veterinary world, Rich worked in HR and people development in companies including First Choice Holidays, Amazon and T-Mobile. He joined PDSA in 2011 to work on a range of operational and people projects before joining Blue Cross in 2016 as clinical development manager. In this role, he overseas the development of veterinary services and manages partnerships with private veterinary practices.
He is passionate about improving the way Blue Cross engages with – and influences – its clients to enhance pet welfare, and raising the profile of veterinary leadership and management.
The Veterinary Management Group (www.vetmg.com) is the UK’s leading representative body for veterinary professionals working in leadership and management roles.
A not-for-profit organisation, it works in collaboration with other prominent veterinary bodies to encourage and support the professional and personal development of those in the veterinary profession through CPD, networking, certified management accreditation and the provision of educational resources.
VMG membership is open to all those working in veterinary leadership or management roles, whether in practice or in the wider veterinary industry, and membership brings many benefits, including:
Visit: www.vetmg.com
Telephone: 07000 782 324
Email: office@vetmg.com