AS CO-FOUNDER of Ayrton Veterinary Hospital, Gillian was one of the first RVNs in the UK to own a veterinary practice. Gillian was part of the design team and co-project-managed the build. Initial training as an RVN at the Royal (Dick) School of Veterinary Studies, Edinburgh, was followed by a head VN position in Middlesex and subsequent roles including key account manager (wholesale, vet schools) lecturer and internal verifier.