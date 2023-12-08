8 Dec
SPVS fears plans to curb legal immigration will damage functioning of sector, and calls for “collective dialogue” about Government proposals.
Fears have been raised that plans to curb legal migration to the UK will make it harder for overseas vets to work here and could damage the sector’s “overall functioning”.
SPVS bosses have called for a “collective dialogue” between industry stakeholders and policymakers following the release of new Government proposals.
But other senior figures argued the plans could lead to higher salaries for newly qualified vets and urged the profession not to lose focus on how it can tackle workforce pressures.
A five-point plan, announced by home secretary James Cleverly on 4 December, contained a commitment to review the shortage operations list that includes veterinary professionals.
Other measures include proposals to increase both the earnings threshold for an overseas worker and the minimum income for family visas to £38,700 a year from next spring – the latter more than double the current level.
However, some exemptions will still apply to workers in the human health and social care sectors.
While opposition parties dismissed the measures as an admission of failure, Mr Cleverly claimed the Government was taking “decisive action” to curb abuse of the system, and the measures, together with tougher rules on students, would reduce net migration by around 300,000, compared to the 745,000 recorded in 2022.
But, in a joint-statement responding to the announcement, SPVS president Ryan Davis and board chairperson Pete Orpin said the review must consider the “unique and essential nature of veterinary roles”.
They said: “The veterinary profession plays a crucial role in ensuring the health and welfare of animals, safeguarding public health, and supporting the agricultural and food industries.
“As such, any changes in migration policies have the potential to affect the availability of skilled veterinary professionals and, subsequently, impact the overall functioning of the sector.”
They warned the income threshold hike would exclude “numerous” overseas vets with dependants from working here and called for “a collaborative dialogue between industry stakeholders, policymakers and the RCVS to carefully assess the potential implications of these changes on the veterinary sector.”
The new measures come amid signs of an upturn in the number of vets from outside the UK registering to work here, with recent RCVS figures indicating the total for this year is on track to be the highest since 2019, though still well below pre-Brexit levels.
A college spokesperson said the organisation would not comment on the current proposals until the review of the shortage occupations list is completed.
But BVA senior vice-president Malcolm Morley suggested the picture created by the Government’s proposals may be more mixed.
He said: “The UK has been experiencing workforce shortages for some time, and overseas vets play an important role in meeting the shortfall in the profession.
“While average wages for experienced vets generally exceed the new overseas skilled workers threshold, the impact on the profession is yet to be determined.
“Where roles fall beneath the threshold, as is the case for newly qualified vets and interns, this change could act as a driver to increase salaries across the profession, which in relative terms have remained low.”
VMG president Miles Russell acknowledged the increase in earning thresholds was “not helpful” because of the potential to limit the numbers that might come to the UK, but stressed immigration rules were not the primary cause of the sector’s recruitment and retention challenges.
He said: “What will resolve these is a much stronger focus on effective leadership and team management and investment in initiatives, such as flexible working and values, so that we can create happy and productive workplaces with a healthy culture.
“To retain those currently working in the sector and to attract those thinking about joining it, it is essential that we offer well-led workplaces in which all those working with such dedication to provide care to animals can enjoy a sustainable, satisfying and financially rewarding career.