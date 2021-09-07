7 Sept
Mental health and well-being platform has been specifically created by veterinary community to provide tailored support.
A new mental health and well-being platform has been launched by the RCVS’ Mind Matters Initiative (MMI).
The MMI Kite App has been designed to provide mental health and well-being support specifically tailored to the veterinary professions. Its range of bitesize learning modules include interactive elements – such as videos, reflection and journaling – and it is available to anyone working in the sector to download and start using.
The app has been created in partnership with The Kite Program, which had previously launched mental health platforms for new mothers and the legal profession.
Examples of some of the learning modules already on offer include:
Lisa Quigley, MMI manager, said: “We’re so pleased to announce the launch of MMI Kite App, and we can’t wait for people from the veterinary community to download and start using it. We know from our research that sadly vets and vet nurses are more likely than the public to experience mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.
“One of the ways we’re addressing these mental health concerns is through providing a range of well-being support resources for the veterinary community, and the MMI Kite App is a resource that we’re really proud to be offering to the profession for free.
“We’re confident that anyone who uses the app will find something that will help them with an area of well-being that they need support with.”
Full details are online.