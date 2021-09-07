Calm Mind – learn how to be mindful, manage anxiety and remain in the present

Hear Me – a module about how to listen to others effectively during times of stress

Resolve Conflict – how to resolve conflict in the workplace

Taking Care – techniques for combatting compassion fatigue

Wellbeing Leader – suggestions on how to lead the way with well-being in the workplace

Internal Compass – discover how to explore and determine your values

Launch

Lisa Quigley, MMI manager, said: “We’re so pleased to announce the launch of MMI Kite App, and we can’t wait for people from the veterinary community to download and start using it. We know from our research that sadly vets and vet nurses are more likely than the public to experience mental health issues such as depression and anxiety.