12 Mar
RCVS initiative holding interactive sessions on autism and dyslexia in the professions to mark week of celebrations for differences in human brains and thinking.
The RCVS Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) is holding online sessions on autism and dyslexia in the veterinary professions this month.
The interactive sessions are being organised as part of Neurodiversity Celebration Week, which starts on Monday 15 March.
Neurodiversity refers to differences in human brains and thinking, and rejects the idea there is only one version of normal for how we think.
A panel discussion on autism in the professions, hosted by Rosie Allister, is on 16 March from 12:30pm to 1:30pm and a session on dyslexia, hosted by BVA president James Russell and vet Rory Cowlam (Rory the vet from CBBC’s The Pets Factor), takes place on 18 March between the same times.
MMI manager Lisa Quigley said: “This is the first year that we are doing specific events for Neurodiversity Celebration Week, and we are glad to have some wonderful guests who can really speak to their lived experience of autism and dyslexia.”
Ms Quigley added: “The veterinary community is all the richer for our neurodiverse colleagues, clients and leaders. We hope that through our events we can celebrate individual differences while tackling stigma and misconceptions, and raising awareness of how workplaces and communities can become more inclusive.”
Full details are available at the MMI Eventbrite registration page.