20 May
Initiative aims to help train veterinary managers and leaders on mental health issues in the workplace.
An initiative to train veterinary leaders and managers on mental health in the workplace has been launched in a joint partnership.
The RCVS’ Mind Matters Initiative (MMI) and the VMG are partnering on the project to deliver training, either as a free, standalone module, or as a module for anyone taking the VMG’s accredited veterinary leadership and management qualifications.
The module will be covered via online resources and reading materials, and two case study-based online workshops. The first will cover the Equality Act 2010, mental health and reasonable adjustments, with the second covering return to work for anyone who has taken time off for mental ill-health.
Lisa Quigley, MMI manager, said: “We’re very thankful to the VMG for integrating our mental health training materials on to their online platform and in their popular courses. Attitudes and behaviours towards colleagues with mental ill-health are influenced by those at the top.
“Direct line managers play an absolutely crucial role in our well-being and mental health; therefore, equipping managers with these tools is an essential part in improving and supporting the mental health of the veterinary workforce.
“If veterinary managers and leaders have been trained in legal obligations, and how to properly support colleagues and reintegrate them back into working life, then we can hopefully see a culture shift throughout the professions to make a place where veterinary professionals can continue to work and, indeed, thrive as veterinary surgeons and veterinary nurses.”
