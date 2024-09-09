9 Sept
Mobile Vet Referral is bringing a range of specialist-led internal medicine services direct to practices.
A new mobile internal medicine referral service has been described as a “game changer” by its founder.
Mobile Vet Referral was launched in May by Fabrizio Tucciarone (pictured) and partner Sarah Grummett to help practices in Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Warwickshire, Buckinghamshire, north London, Rutland and Leicestershire deal with managing complex cases – particularly advanced diagnostics and procedures.
By bringing precise care directly to practices, the team believes it can help streamline the referral process and ensure faster diagnosis and treatment.
Dr Tucciarone said: “Mobile Vet Referral is not just another veterinary service, but a game changer for both practices and pet owners. Our primary aim is to support local veterinary practices by offering advanced internal medicine services.
“We provide the best support for internal medicine cases in dogs and cats, and offer cutting-edge ultrasound and endoscopic procedures. At Mobile Vet Referral, we understand that every case is unique, and we are committed to providing personalised, compassionate care every step of the way.”
As well as a mobile internal medicine service for local practices, Mobile Vet Referral also offers an imaging-only service for advanced ultrasound (abdomen, cardiac and musculoskeletal) and endoscopy (gastrointestinal, respiratory and urogenital) with a laser endoscopic surgery service due to come online early next year.