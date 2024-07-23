23 Jul
Doorstep Vet in Newcastle-upon-Tyne has been proposed for the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards.
Doorstep Vet was set up by vet Joanna Melville in 2022 to bring veterinary care into the homes of clients based in the Newcastle-upon-Tyne area and, since then, the business has gone from strength to strength.
Now the practice has won national recognition after being shortlisted for the 2024 Allica Bank Great British Entrepreneur Awards, having been recognised in the Service Industries Entrepreneur of the Year category in the north east, Yorkshire and the Humber.
Each year, the awards receive thousands of applications, and Doorstep Vet, which is set to expand with a second vehicle this autumn, has been recognised for its outstanding contributions to the services industry sector.
Dr Melville said: “We are incredibly honoured to be shortlisted for this award. Doorstep Vet was set up to reduce the stress and inconvenience associated with taking a pet to the vet.
“By being both mobile and independent, we are providing much needed choice for pet owners who are seeking a different experience both for themselves and their pets. With customer service at the forefront of everything we do, we are proud to have been recognised amid stiff competition from businesses across many different sectors.”
The awards ceremony will take place on 18 November at London’s Grosvenor House, where winners from each category in each region will be announced.