15 Nov 2024
Discussing the cost of health care provision can be a sensitive issue. But why, given that people pay for almost everything else?
The fact that human health services in the UK are free (at the point of service) may well be a distorting factor in how people view the associated expense of other forms of medical expertise, but can this still be the primary reason at a time when NHS budgets are frequently under review in the light of increasing costs of provision, medical staff strike over pay and almost all dentistry is privately funded?
The current cost of living crisis is forcing people to make decisions about where they can reduce spending and, for many, veterinary care may now be one possible area.
However, regardless of the economic climate, veterinary professionals will always need to discuss the financial costs of their services and frequently offer treatment options that are beyond their clients’ budgets.
But why can these discussions potentially cause problems? This article will cover some of the reasons and solutions, starting with the two main protagonists:
Vets have varying perceptions of, and approaches to, their profession. However, the following can frequently be factors:
Interacting with the general public exposes vets to clients from all walks of life.
Consequently, it can be difficult to always predict how people will react, but it always pays to be able to look at situations through a different lens.
Challenging financial discussions often originate from the need to treat or diagnose non-routine medical or surgical cases.
These conditions are often sudden and unexpected. In such scenarios, clients have to process the needs of their animal, understand unfamiliar medical terms and frequently prepare for life-changing decisions for both themselves and their pet.
In addition, it involves discussions with a professional about associated costs when few clients understand how complex veterinary businesses are and how much they cost to run.
No single approach exists. Discussing with other vets how they manage complex decisions and situations helps create a library of skills and alternative approaches, which can be honed and improved over time.
The following are some of the things to consider:
Client management is based around a simple concept – “set and manage customers’ expectations and then deliver what has been promised” (Hill and Hill, 2023).
The majority of financially based complaints originate when costs are much greater than expected.
These can be avoided by creating accurate estimates, being honest about unknown outcomes and costs, recording your discussions in clinical notes and whenever possible communicating with clients if situations change before they are performed and billed.
Difficult conversations will remain an inherent part of a vet’s role, but this is true in any profession that makes a meaningful contribution to society. Being proactive and well prepared for these conversations is not a magic pill, but is part of “making it better”.