11 Feb 2020
New cases reported across England and Wales as researchers continue to probe the aetiology of the mystery dog disease.
Lichfield is one of the nine locations in which Alabama rot has been confirmed.
Nine new cases of the deadly dog disease cutaneous and renal glomerular vasculopathy (CRGV), commonly known as Alabama rot, have been confirmed today (11 February).
Announced by veterinary specialist referral centre Anderson Moores, this brings the total number, so far in 2020, to 12.
The nine latest confirmed cases are located in:
In total, the UK has now seen 216 confirmed cases of CRGV across 44 counties since 2012: