19 Jan 2026
College officers warn vet schools are being put off from seeking RCVS approval by costs potentially running into tens of thousands of pounds.
Image: RCVS
Financial “incentives” may be needed to help encourage European vet schools to seek direct RCVS accreditation, a new report has warned.
Officials say registration data remains encouraging, with increasing numbers of graduates reported to be joining from schools in Portugal, Spain and Turkey.
But they also admit a scheme intended to enable college representatives to join their European counterparts on assessment visits has not proved “viable” so far.
Although current rules can remain in place for another three years, work has been taking place for some time to develop new, permanent arrangements.
However, papers published ahead of the college’s council meeting this Thursday (22 January) suggested schools were being put off from seeking its recognition on cost grounds.
The report said officials had been encouraged to invite schools to seek accreditation at “full cost” – estimated to be more than £50,000 once panel costs are accounted for – after Defra rejected proposals for them to fund the project two years ago.
But director of education Linda Prescott-Clements also wrote: “Where schools have responded, initial interest quickly dissipates, despite best efforts, once the costs involved are communicated.”
The report noted that more EU schools were delivering degree programmes in English because of a potential “competitive edge” in attracting international students, while some UK students were also known to apply to schools in Europe.
It also proposed the targeting of schools in Portugal, Spain and Turkey for accreditation following claims that the numbers registering from schools in those countries has risen “significantly”, though no figures are given.
But Dr Prescott-Clements added: “However, without financial incentives in place, it may also prove to be challenging in attracting interest.”
The question of direct RCVS funding for the project is one of three presented in the report to council members, along with the option of reviewing the current plan to end its recognition of degrees from European Association for Establishments in Veterinary Education (EAEVE) approved schools in January 2029.
Members are also set to be asked to consider whether any “additional steps” should be taken to attract direct accreditation interest, both from within the EU and elsewhere.