17 Aug
Early UCAS data shows the number of scholars being accepted on to courses is currently up around 7% compared to last year, even though admissions are down by a similar amount.
Initial figures have suggested more students are being accepted on to veterinary science degree courses this year, despite a fall in overall applications.
The picture has emerged following the release of A-level results in England, Wales and Northern Ireland today (17 August) plus those for Higher exams in Scotland last week.
UCAS officials say overall university and college admissions are down on last year, based on decisions reached so far, though they remain above pre-pandemic levels.
But the veterinary sector appears to be bucking that trend, with current data showing 1,960 students being accepted on to courses so far, up 7.1% from 1,830 at the same point last year.
However, as of 30 June, the latest data for which figures are available, total veterinary science applications were down by around 6.6% from the 2022 figure to 15,880.
While that total remains higher than in 2019, the last year before special procedures were introduced during the coronavirus pandemic, the year-on-year fall is sharper than the 2.3% recorded across all subject areas.
UCAS chief executive Clare Marchant conceded more still needs to be done across higher education to widen participation as the figures show accepted students from the most advantaged backgrounds still outnumber those from disadvantaged circumstances overall by nearly three to one.
She said: “We all need to continue the efforts to ensure the most disadvantaged individuals in society are able to benefit from life-changing opportunities in higher education and training, particularly as the 18-year-old population grows.”