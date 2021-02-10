10 Feb
Survey run by Veterinary Woman and SPVS highlights impact, with 76% saying they are concerned about impact of menopause on health, life and work.
A survey has highlighted the impact of the menopause on working life, with three-quarters concerned about its impact on health, life and work.
The survey, “Menopause and the effect on veterinary professionals and teams”, had more than 250 responses, with 80% saying it had affected their health and half saying the impact on mental health had been moderate to severe.
Overall, 76% were concerned about the impact of the menopause on their health, life and work in the joint survey by Veterinary Woman (VW) and SPVS.
The most commonly reported physical symptoms were fatigue, irritability and difficulty sleeping. Hot flushes, night sweats and joint pain were also common, with anxiety the most common mental health impact.
Some individuals said they had experiences clinical depression and some had had suicidal thoughts.
When asked, workplace measures said to be helpful for those going through the menopause included flexible working, help with heavy lifting and provision of fans or air conditioning.
Diary management to allow for breaks, and openness and understanding among colleagues, were also valued.
Most respondents were women of menopausal age, and chiefly vets and VNs, although practice managers and non-clinical staff also featured in the results.
Liz Barton, editor of VW, said: “As a predominantly female workforce, we cannot ignore the profound impact the menopause can have both on individuals and veterinary teams.
“The effects last for an average of seven years and impact a majority of women mid-career. As a profession we have an opportunity to lead this conversation as it’s beginning to open up across the wider media.”
Awareness of the impact of menopause was wide-ranging across age categories, but averaged 4.3 out of 10 for those 40 years old and younger, and increased to 7.4 out of 10 for those aged 41 and older.
Even with relatively high levels of awareness among respondents, 90% said they would like to know more about the impacts from either personal and/or business and human resource perspectives.
SPVS president Anna Judson said: ”Having experienced the effects of the menopause working as a practice owner, I wish I had known more about the impact and that I was not alone in how I was feeling.
“It’s time to break these taboos, open up the conversation and put in place measures to mitigate the impacts. In so doing, we will not only help individuals to continue to thrive in their careers, but also help practices to retain experienced staff at this challenging time of life.”
A free access webinar discussing menopause impacts and how to mitigate them is freely available to watch on the VW website.