26 Apr
Despite being open for less than 12 months, vets at the practice have published multiple peer-reviewed papers, research abstracts, review articles and book chapters.
An independent referral centre in Cheshire has just published its first clinical research report.
Movement Referrals opened in 2023 and is led by four specialists in orthopaedics or neurology, all with a track record and strong interest in clinical research.
And despite being open for less than 12 months, vets at the practice have published multiple peer-reviewed papers, research abstracts, review articles and book chapters.
The report has a foreword by Anna Meredith, executive dean of the Faculty of Natural Sciences at Keele University.
Prof Meredith said: “I was delighted to introduce the Clinical Research Report 2023 for Movement Referrals, a partner practice of the Harper and Keele Veterinary School. As a veterinary academic, I fully understand the importance of clinical research and its application into clinical practice. These days, UK universities are not only judged on the quantity and quality of their research, but also on the impact that this research has on the end users.
“Partnerships with veterinary practices, such as Movement Referrals, are one way in which universities and other stakeholders can deliver and demonstrate impact. It is great to see the contribution that Movement Referrals has made in such a short space of time.”
On releasing the report, directors of Movement Referrals highlighted the importance of clinical research to the culture and values of the practice.
They said: “As a specialist veterinary-led company, it is important to our whole team that we are engaged in responsible innovation and continuous quality improvement.
“Our whole careers have been committed to the veterinary professions, and it is rewarding to be able to help the progression of veterinary medicine and surgery.
“We hope readers will appreciate a summary of our research activities in 2023 and we have lots of plans for 2024 and the coming years.”