9 Dec 2020
“We are excited to be working with MWI Animal Health and National Veterinary Services to implement this new way of distributing our products” – MSD Animal Health.
Image © cassis / Adobe Stock
MSD Animal Health will be changing the way it distributes its products in Great Britain from the start of next year.
Under the new model, effective from 1 January 2021, MSD Animal Health will partner with MWI Animal Health and National Veterinary Services (NVS) to provide all ordering and distributions services for its ruminant and companion animal products.
MSD Animal Health will invoice its customers directly.
Pig products will join aquaculture and poultry products in being supplied directly to customers by MSD Animal Health.
Jan Moehlenbrock – MSD managing director, UK and Ireland – said: “We are excited to be working with MWI Animal Health and NVS to implement this new way of distributing our products. It will provide us with greater visibility of products in the supply chain, improve pricing transparency and allow us to be more responsive to our customers’ needs.”
David Tinsley – managing director, UK at MWI Animal Health – said: “Our business is about uniting to create healthier futures.
“We are pleased to partner with MSD Animal Health. Together we are demonstrating how we grow and evolve alongside our customers, allowing them to focus on what matters most: caring for animals.”
Martin Riley, NVS managing director, said: “We are delighted to continue to be able to offer a one-stop shop, working with MSD Animal Health, supporting veterinary surgeons, farmers and pet owners to look after the health of animals in their care.
“The new distribution model combines our companies’ strengths to deliver high-quality products and premium services to our customers.”