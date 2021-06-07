7 Jun 2021
MWI Buying Group is now the biggest in the UK after St Francis Group and VetsWest are combined.
MWI Animal Health UK has launched the MWI Buying Group after combining its two existing buying groups, St Francis Group and VetsWest.
The company hopes its new “group purchasing organisation” (GPO) will provide practices with a clearer list of benefits, transparent pricing and rebates, and solutions to simplify purchasing administration and business processes.
The MWI Buying Group, which represents 630 member practices across the UK and Ireland, is now the largest GPO in the UK.
David Tinsley, managing director of MWI Animal Health UK, said: “Now, more than ever before, independent veterinary practices need access to resources and support that can help them overcome challenges so they can continue to operate their businesses and deliver high-quality care.
“By creating a single, transparent GPO, we’re able to provide member practices with greater access to solutions that can help them protect profitability, reduce time spent on purchasing and business administration, and maintain positive patient outcomes – both now and in the future.”
Member practices will have access to a variety of resources, such as financial reporting and inventory management tools.
Practices can also enrol in MWI Distinct Advantage, a membership programme within the MWI Buying Group that offers a range of solutions, from business consultative services and professional development opportunities to practice management software that helps to optimise practice workflow.
The development and launch of the MWI Buying Group comes five years after MWI’s acquisition of the St Francis Group, and six years after the company acquired VetsWest, a leading veterinary support services provider.
In 2018, MWI – which is owned by AmerisourceBergen – announced plans to integrate its services in the UK by aligning St Francis Group, VetsWest, Centaur Services (a UK-based distributor) and Vet Space (a software innovator) under the MWI Animal Health UK brand.