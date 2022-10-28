28 Oct 2022
MWI Animal Health UK has launched a new piece of technology designed to help veterinary practices increase engagement with their clients while reducing administrative burdens on their teams.
MWI Pet integrates with the Merlin practice management system (PMS), and allows pet owners to access the MWI Pet portal to view and book available appointments with their vet via any connected device.
David Tinsley, MWI Animal Health UK vice-president, said: “As providers continue to navigate a changing industry and evolving consumer expectations, veterinary practices need access to technologies that help them better serve the needs of both their staff and their clients.
“MWI Pet will help practices meet consumer demands for digital-driven convenience and foster deeper relationships with their clients, while freeing up more time for staff to focus on delivering high-quality care.”
The system admin tool and multiple settings allow practices to set which appointments are available with which clinicians to manage workflows, generate revenue and increase team productivity.
Appointments are booked in real-time and integrate with a practice’s Merlin PMS, while a data matching system allows existing clients to register themselves in 30 seconds, with no risk of a duplicate record.
MWI Pet sends automatic appointment confirmations to pet owners, and clients can also view past booking details and interactions they have had with the practice through the portal.
Jonathan Holloway, MWI Animal Health UK senior director of customer solutions, added: “In an increasingly competitive market, it has never been more important for practices to attract, retain and bond with their clients, as well as their pets.
“We also understand that the modern veterinary practice is a busy place, which is why we have designed MWI Pet to drive efficiency for practice staff and create a frictionless, convenient experience for pet owners interacting with the modern practice.”