30 Sept 2020
XLVets welcomes Nanthwich Farm Vets in Cheshire to its growing community of collaborative independent veterinary practices.
John Yarwood.
Nantwich Farm Vets has announced it has joined the XLVets community.
XLVets is a community of independent practices, formed to allow its members to collaborate with shared knowledge, experience and skills.
John Yarwood is a partner at Nantwich Farm Vets, which was previously part of the Nantwich Vets Group before forming its own farm-only practice in 2019.
He explained that being aligned with XLVets will be something that benefits the practice and its clients.
Mr Yarwood said: “We have a great practice here and we have a close relationship with our clients. For them, we want to be able to collaborate to ensure continuity of supply of medicines.
“It also means we can access a number of training programmes, both for our farmers and to help our vets develop an increasing array of skills. It also helps us attract the very best farm vets because there is so much more scope for development.”
Susan Goodfellow, chief marketing officer at XLVets, added: “We are delighted Nantwich are joining the community. We are also hearing from a lot of other great practices who are increasingly aware of external factors that affect their service, are beyond their control and outwith their area of expertise.
“In those circumstances, it’s great to be able to talk to some highly capable peers, and to have access to information from legal and HR experts, so that you can be sure you are making the best decisions for your practice and your clients.”