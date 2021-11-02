2 Nov 2021
Buckingham Equine Vets was acknowledged as Vet Practice of the Year in Equestrian Business Awards, just days after practice’s 10th anniversary celebrations.
The Buckingham Equine Vets team celebrates the award triumph.
A Buckingham equine practice has been honoured as Vet Practice of the Year in a nationwide competition.
Buckingham Equine Vets was acknowledged at the Equestrian Business Awards, held at a gala dinner in Nottingham, with nominees taken from a pool of 5,491 nominations for 2,300 businesses and professionals across the 14 categories.
The awards are aimed at helping small businesses thrive following the coronavirus pandemic and supporting those in the industry.
The honour has come one month after Buckingham Equine Vets celebrated its 10th anniversary. It recognised the occasion with a charity coffee morning and cake baking competition for staff and clients, raising nearly £200 for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Buckingham Equine Vets director Andrew Wallace said he was “extremely proud the team have been recognised for their hard work and dedication. Winning this award is a huge honour and the ‘cherry on the cake’ for our recent festivities”.