12 Apr
Laura Macfarlane has stepped up to a new senior role at North Downs Specialist Referrals, where she has been a familiar face for the past seven years.
A companion animal internal medicine specialist has said she wants to make a difference for both colleagues and clients alike after taking on a senior role at a Surrey hospital.
Bosses have described Laura Macfarlane as an “amazing addition” to the management team of North Downs Specialist Referrals (NDSR), following her appointment as its new clinical director.
Dr Macfarlane has worked at the Bletchingley site since 2016, having moved there from a practice in Glasgow, where she completed a diploma to become a European specialist in companion animal internal medicine.
A University of Glasgow graduate, she previously completed an internship at the RVC, before spending two years in practice in Northern Ireland.
Dr Macfarlane said: “I’m looking forward to making a difference – both to the care we can provide for our patients and our clients, but also to the working lives of the whole hospital team.
“There’s a great team spirit at North Downs, and it is the people and atmosphere of respect and camaraderie that make the hospital unique.
“I plan to expand the decision-making for the team, aiding career progression and further building on the internal networks of communication.”
Hospital director Gerry Polton added: “Laura brings great energy and purpose, and will be an amazing addition to the senior leadership team at North Downs.
“As well as the improvements she will drive in communication and organisation within the clinician team, we will also all benefit from her experience and insight in relation to quality and governance – all of which combined will further ensure that we continue to provide the highest standards of care to our patients.”