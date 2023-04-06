6 Apr 2023
A Zimbabwe-born vet has swapped the Republic of Ireland for the north-west of England as she pursues her passion for neurology.
Michelle du Toit has joined the neurology team at Northwest Veterinary Services.
A vet who has joined a Cheshire referral hospital says she hopes to learn from senior colleagues in pursuit of her own career ambitions.
The neurology team at Northwest Veterinary Specialists (NWVS) in Sutton Weaver, near Runcorn, has been boosted by the appointment of Michelle du Toit as a new intern.
Born in Zimbabwe, Miss du Toit trained at University College Dublin before entering general practice in the Republic of Ireland, where she also played national league hockey for Galway.
Her interest in neurology began during her time as an undergraduate, and she hopes to eventually secure her own residency and become a diplomate.
Miss du Toit said: “I love building relationships with clients and looking after their animals. I also thoroughly enjoy working with, and learning from, specialists who are leaders in their field.
“NWVS has a busy, multi-disciplinary environment and has been providing high quality referral treatment to thousands of pets across the northwest of England. I’m thrilled to be joining the team.”
Clinical director Prue Neath said: “We’re delighted to welcome Michelle to NWVS. She has a real passion for neurology and will be a great addition to the team.
“She also joins us at a very exciting time as we have just completed a major £300,000 expansion.
“The hospital has tripled the size of its waiting rooms and nearly doubled the number of consultation rooms to seven, including one cat-only consult room and a cat-only waiting area.”