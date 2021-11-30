30 Nov 2021
European and RCVS specialists Pete Smith and Roberto Jose-Lopez bring wealth of new experience to Buckinghamshire-based small animal referral hospital.
Pete Smith (left) and Roberto Jose-Lopez.
Two specialists have joined the neurology team at Hamilton Specialist Referrals (HSR).
Pete Smith and Roberto Jose-Lopez, European and RCVS-recognised specialists, have been added to the team at the High Wycombe, Buckinghamshire-based practice.
The neurology service has been continuing to expand, and now provides more referral appointments and shorter waiting times. It now offers a fixed all-in price for intervertebral disc disease surgery.
Managing director Clare Hamilton said: “We are thrilled to welcome Pete and Roberto to the HSR team as senior neurology consultants. Their combined knowledge and expertise is second to none, and enables us to explore diagnosis and treatment of highly complex cases even more so than before.
“We are particularly pleased to be able to offer a fixed price intervertebral disc disease package, allowing pet owners to plan for treatment without unexpected costs.”
Dr Smith completed a PhD at the University of Cambridge before turning to clinical work at a number of hospitals and becoming head of veterinary neurology at the University of Liverpool. Areas of interest include surgery of the spinal cord, inflammatory diseases of the nervous system and seizures.
He said: “I am looking forward to working with referring practices to improve management of long-term seizure patients, which can be notoriously tricky and has a big impact of pet welfare. I will also be making the most of the excellent surgical facilities at HSR.”
Mr Jose-Lopez graduated from the University of Barcelona, gaining extensive experience in referral practice in Spain and the UK. In 2015 he joined the neurology team at the University of Glasgow, becoming head of department before moving to HSR.
He said: “I am especially interested in diagnostic neuroimaging, neurosurgery, intracranial pressure estimation methods and neuro-oncology. It will be great to continue to explore these subjects with the team at HSR and I hope to share some of our thoughts through online CPD events over the coming months.”