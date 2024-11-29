29 Nov
South Tyneside-based Willows Veterinary Centre adds nine to team with Boldon surgery move.
A practice has marked its 20th anniversary by expanding its team and moving to a new surgery.
Willows Veterinary Centre has opened the doors on a spacious clinic in Boldon, South Tyneside – 20 years after vet and current clinical director Kamal Javed first opened the practice in Boldon Colliery with one consulting room and operating theatre.
Having outgrown its base due to rising demand in the area, Willows has opened a modern branch at Boldon Court and held an open day on 25 November to show it off to pet-owning clients.
The new centre boasts four consulting rooms and two operating theatres, and has an x-ray room with digital x-ray machine, dental suite, in-house laboratory and an ultrasound machine.
The move has created nine additional jobs to support the practice, as well as new clinical director, Jane Amaku.
Willows, part of VetPartners, also has a surgery at South Shields.
Practice manager Carole Stobbs said: “We have many loyal clients who have been with us for a long time, and it was lovely to welcome so many familiar faces at our open day as well as new pet owners who are looking for a vet practice and wanted to find out more.
“We have a very talented team of dedicated, skilled and caring veterinary professionals and fantastic support colleagues.
“It has always been a great place to work, and this lovely new practice means we will be able to offer more appointments to clients, develop our range of services including laparoscopies, weight management clinics and senior health checks, and continue to provide excellent care to our patients. It’s a really exciting time.”