10 Dec 2020
IVC Evidensia practice Crown House Veterinary Surgeons refits branch at Shaw, Greater Manchester, and extends its opening hours.
The Shaw Vets team outside the refitted practice.
Crown House Veterinary Surgeons is soon to open a modernised practice in Shaw, Greater Manchester.
Branded as Shaw Vets, Crown House – part of the IVC Evidensia group – has refitted the branch, which had previously been open a few hours per day for consultations only.
It will now be a fully functioning practice in its own right, with longer hours and clients not having to make the journey to the Rochdale branch.
Senior vet Lyndsey Pass said: “It’s been a long time coming, but we are so excited and pleased to be opening up the new veterinary surgery at Shaw.
“Our small, friendly team will continue to work hard to give the pets of Shaw (and the surrounding areas) a great service. The improved facilities will mean we can do much more on site, be available longer and so give even better, more comprehensive care to the animals that we treat.”