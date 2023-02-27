27 Feb
Esther Skelly-Smith says animal welfare will also be a key plank of her year as president.
The new president of Northern Ireland’s leading veterinary bodies has urged the profession to be a voice for animals as she took up her new roles.
Esther Skelly-Smith took over as head of the BVA’s Northern Ireland branch and the North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) at the groups’ annual meeting in County Down on Wednesday 22 February.
A Nottingham graduate, Dr Skerry-Smith set up Shanaghan Veterinary Services – the first equine integrated veterinary referrals service on the island of Ireland – near Newry six years ago.
She is also an honorary lecturer at Queen’s University in Belfast and serves as Northern Ireland representative on the UK Notifiable Equine Diseases Core Group.
Dr Skerry-Smith paid tribute to her predecessor, Fiona McFarland, and outgoing senior vice-president Mark Little as she looked forward to the year ahead.
She said: “The veterinary profession in Northern Ireland continues to face challenges from long-term access to vital veterinary medicines and the evolving role vets play in trade following Brexit through to workforce shortages and future sustainability of the profession.
“However, there are also exciting opportunities and I’m keen to explore the role well-being and positive working relationships can have in delivering a veterinary profession that is fit for the future.
“I also hope to engage with the government to progress a strategic plan for the equestrian industry and improvements in equine welfare.”
She added: “As a profession we are key stewards of animal welfare. Unlike people, animals do not have a voice; yet they deserve to be understood and have their rights preserved and advocated for.
“It will therefore be no surprise that animal welfare issues will feature highly on the agenda this year.”
BVA president Malcolm Morley said: “Esther’s years of experience and dedication to the veterinary profession means she is a real asset to both the BVA and NIVA.
“There are challenging times ahead as we continue to resolve many of the issues still arising from Brexit.
“Esther has worked with the officer team in Northern Ireland to campaign and lobby for the issues that matter most to vets in Northern Ireland, and there is more work still required to protect the future supply of veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland, but I know she is going to make a real difference and achieve great things.”
Sharon Verner, who manages the BVD programme for Animal Health and Welfare NI, has succeeded Dr Skelly-Smith as junior vice-president.